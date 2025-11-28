 MP News: Drug Factory Busted, MD Drug Worth ₹30 Crore Seized In Neemuch; Three Arrested, Narcotics Sleuths Look For International Links
The Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Wing, in coordination with Rampura police, seized 88.7 kilograms of illicit MD (mephedrone) drug worth Rs 30 crore from a manufacturing unit under Rampura police station area on Friday. Three youth were arrested in the operation, considered one of the largest seizures in the region in recent months.

Officials said they acted on intelligence regarding large-scale drug production and trafficking. The raid recovered 2.70 kg of prepared MD drugs, 16 kg of MD in liquid form, and 70 kg of raw chemicals. Investigators said the gang appeared to be engaged in continuous bulk-level production.

