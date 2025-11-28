MP News: Drug Factory Busted, MD Drug Worth ₹30 Crore Seized In Neemuch; Three Arrested, Narcotics Sleuths Look For International Links | KOMI

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Narcotics Wing, in coordination with Rampura police, seized 88.7 kilograms of illicit MD (mephedrone) drug worth Rs 30 crore from a manufacturing unit under Rampura police station area on Friday. Three youth were arrested in the operation, considered one of the largest seizures in the region in recent months.

Officials said they acted on intelligence regarding large-scale drug production and trafficking. The raid recovered 2.70 kg of prepared MD drugs, 16 kg of MD in liquid form, and 70 kg of raw chemicals. Investigators said the gang appeared to be engaged in continuous bulk-level production.

Three accused – Niranjan (23), Arjun (30), and Ramesh (27) – were taken into custody. Authorities also recovered production equipment and confirmed a fully operational drug laboratory at the site.

The Narcotics Wing stated that the factory was likely supplying mephedrone across the state and possibly through international channels. Investigators are interrogating the arrested members to probe the broader network connected to the syndicate, aiming to dismantle operations and trace additional accomplices.