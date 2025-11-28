 Indore News: Journalist, Cameraman, Thrashed Outside RTO Office
A journalist and his cameraman were attacked outside the RTO office at Nayta Mundla under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction on Friday. Police have registered a case against seven named persons and several other unnamed persons under various sections of BNS.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 am when the two had gone to record the final part of a story they had been covering for last three days. The injured journalist Hemant Sharma, who works with a news channel, informed police that he and cameraman Raja Khan were trying to shoot a video at the RTO trial spot when some men objected.

Sharma informed his colleagues, who took him to the hospital. Indore Press Club president Deepak Kardam and other office-bearers reached Tejaji Nagar police station and demanded strict action against the accused. Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS. No arrests have been made till filing of the report.

