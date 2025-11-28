Indore News: Journalist, Cameraman, Thrashed Outside RTO Office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A journalist and his cameraman were attacked outside the RTO office at Nayta Mundla under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction on Friday. Police have registered a case against seven named persons and several other unnamed persons under various sections of BNS.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 am when the two had gone to record the final part of a story they had been covering for last three days. The injured journalist Hemant Sharma, who works with a news channel, informed police that he and cameraman Raja Khan were trying to shoot a video at the RTO trial spot when some men objected.

According to him, Ankit Chintaman, Vinod and Home Guard jawan Narendra Chauhan stopped them from shooting and began abusing them. When Sharma objected, the men called more people to the spot, including Nitin, Shankar Prajapat, Gajendra, Pawan and others.

Sharma alleged that the group assaulted him and Raja badly. One of the attackers allegedly snatched Raja Khan’s camera, broke it and fled the scene. Sharma alleged his gold chain also went missing during the attack.

Sharma informed his colleagues, who took him to the hospital. Indore Press Club president Deepak Kardam and other office-bearers reached Tejaji Nagar police station and demanded strict action against the accused. Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS. No arrests have been made till filing of the report.