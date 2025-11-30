 Delhi BMW Accident: Probe Finds 29-Year-Old Driver Was Returning From Wedding With Wife And Brother
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi BMW Accident: Probe Finds 29-Year-Old Driver Was Returning From Wedding With Wife And Brother

Delhi BMW Accident: Probe Finds 29-Year-Old Driver Was Returning From Wedding With Wife And Brother

Police said the SUV appeared to have lost balance after a road diversion, veering sharply toward an auto stand where three restaurant employees from Ambience Mall, aged 23, 35 and 23, were waiting for an autorickshaw.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
article-image

A 23-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a Mercedes G63 SUV allegedly rammed into them near Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area early Sunday. The accident occurred at 2:33 am, following which a PCR call alerted Vasant Kunj North police station.

The accused driver has been identified as Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh. According to police, he was returning home after attending a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash. The vehicle, registered in the name of his friend Abhishek, has been seized as part of the investigation.

Read Also
Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail to Mihir Shah, Says He Was 'Heavily Inebriated'...
article-image

Police said the SUV appeared to have lost balance after a road diversion, veering sharply toward an auto stand where three restaurant employees from Ambience Mall, aged 23, 35 and 23, were waiting for an autorickshaw. All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Rohit (23), a native of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival, while the other two remain under treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said Shivam has been apprehended and legal proceedings are underway. Further investigation is in progress.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
IND Vs SA 1st ODI Toss Update: India Bat First, Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns To India XI, No Rishabh Pant In Ranchi
IND Vs SA 1st ODI Toss Update: India Bat First, Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns To India XI, No Rishabh Pant In Ranchi
Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call Him 'Down To Earth' - Watch Video
Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call Him 'Down To Earth' - Watch Video
Income Tax Update: These 4 December Deadlines Are Crucial for Taxpayers — Check What You Must Do?
Income Tax Update: These 4 December Deadlines Are Crucial for Taxpayers — Check What You Must Do?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Deepti Chaurasia Death: FIR Reveals Assault During Pregnancy, Years Of Harassment

Deepti Chaurasia Death: FIR Reveals Assault During Pregnancy, Years Of Harassment

Supreme Court Slams Kerala Governor For Failing To Examine Justice Dhulia’s Report On Pending...

Supreme Court Slams Kerala Governor For Failing To Examine Justice Dhulia’s Report On Pending...

Delhi BMW Accident: Probe Finds 29-Year-Old Driver Was Returning From Wedding With Wife And Brother

Delhi BMW Accident: Probe Finds 29-Year-Old Driver Was Returning From Wedding With Wife And Brother

'AI Can Resolve Over 60% Of Pending Cases If Routine Litigation Shifts To Automation': Supreme Court...

'AI Can Resolve Over 60% Of Pending Cases If Routine Litigation Shifts To Automation': Supreme Court...