Delhi BMW Accident: Probe Finds 29-Year-Old Driver Was Returning From Wedding With Wife And Brother

A 23-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a Mercedes G63 SUV allegedly rammed into them near Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area early Sunday. The accident occurred at 2:33 am, following which a PCR call alerted Vasant Kunj North police station.

The accused driver has been identified as Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh. According to police, he was returning home after attending a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash. The vehicle, registered in the name of his friend Abhishek, has been seized as part of the investigation.

Police said the SUV appeared to have lost balance after a road diversion, veering sharply toward an auto stand where three restaurant employees from Ambience Mall, aged 23, 35 and 23, were waiting for an autorickshaw. All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Rohit (23), a native of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival, while the other two remain under treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said Shivam has been apprehended and legal proceedings are underway. Further investigation is in progress.