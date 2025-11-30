Who Is Shivam? 29-Year Old Mercedes G63 Driver Who Killed One And Injured 3 Near Delhi’s Ambience Mall In Karol Bagh | ANI

New Delhi: A late night crash outside Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj has left one pedestrian dead and three others injured after a speeding Mercedes G63, driven by 29-year-old Shivam from Karol Bagh, veered off the road and struck a group of men waiting near an auto stand.



Police have apprehended the driver and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Who Is Shivam and What Led to the Deadly Collision?



According to Delhi Police, the accident was reported at around 2:33 am when a PCR call alerted officers to a collision opposite Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg. Responding personnel found the Mercedes G63 in a heavily damaged state and three injured men lying nearby. All were employees of a restaurant inside the mall. They were taken to hospital, where 23-year-old Rohit from Uttarakhand was declared brought dead. The other two remain under treatment.



Investigators said Shivam was returning home after a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother. Preliminary findings suggest the SUV lost balance after a diversion, hit a pole at the auto stand and then rammed into the victims. The vehicle belongs to Abhishek, a friend of the accused, and had reportedly been borrowed for the evening.

Police Probe Speed, Diversion and Vehicle Condition



The Mercedes, registered in Himachal Pradesh, appeared to have been travelling at significant speed, according to eyewitness accounts. Bystanders told police the driver seemed unable to regain control moments before the crash. The force of the impact threw the victims several metres.



Delhi Police have detained Shivam and are examining CCTV footage, assessing the mechanical condition of the vehicle and verifying whether speeding or any other contributing factor played a role. Officers said necessary legal action is under way and that the case has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station.