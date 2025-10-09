 Fierce Fight Between Mother & Daughter Tigress Over Territory Caught On Camera In Ranthambore National Park; Watch Who Won
The clash was between the popular tigress Riddhi and her daughter Meera, who fought for control over a shared territory in Zone 3 of the reserve. The intense encounter lasted for around two minutes, with the mother eventually overpowering her daughter. Both big cats sustained injuries during the fight.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@AMAZlNGNATURE

Rajasthan: A rare and fierce territorial fight unfolded at the Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve on Tuesday morning, giving tourists a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife experience during their jungle safari.

The clash was between the popular tigress Riddhi and her daughter Meera in the background of lush greenery. Both fought for control over a shared territory in Zone 3 of the reserve. The intense encounter lasted for around two minutes, with the mother eventually overpowering her daughter. Both big cats sustained injuries during the fight.

The dramatic scene was captured on video by one of the tourists, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the two tigresses were first spotted close to each other during the morning safari. Tensions escalated quickly when Meera challenged Riddhi, attempting to claim her territory.

What followed was a fierce and loud confrontation, with powerful roars echoing through the jungle. Though the struggle was brief, it was intense. Ultimately, the mother tigress overpowered the daughter, forcing Meera to retreat deeper into the forest.

Forest authorities confirmed that this was a territorial fight. Territorial fights are a natural part of wildlife behavior, especially when cubs grow older and seek to establish their own territories.

About Riddhi Tigress

Riddhi is around seven years old and is the daughter of Arrowhead, another well-known Ranthambhore tigress. In 2023, Riddhi gave birth to three cubs. Meera is the eldest female cub.

Read Also
Who Was Tigress Arrowhead? Ranthambore’s Legendary 'Queen' Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer
article-image

Riddhi's mother Arrowhead’s final days were marked by visible struggle.  On June 19, Tigress T-84, better known as Arrowhead, died after a prolonged battle with bone cancer, near the age of 14 years.

