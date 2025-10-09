 Did IAS Officer Nagarjun B Gowda Reduce A ₹51-Crore Fine On Company To ₹4,000? Here's What He Said Amid Corruption Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDid IAS Officer Nagarjun B Gowda Reduce A ₹51-Crore Fine On Company To ₹4,000? Here's What He Said Amid Corruption Allegations

Did IAS Officer Nagarjun B Gowda Reduce A ₹51-Crore Fine On Company To ₹4,000? Here's What He Said Amid Corruption Allegations

RTI activist Anand Jat has accused the officer of reducing a Rs 51 crore penalty imposed on a company to merely Rs 4,000 while serving as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Harda.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Nagarjun B Gowda, currently serving as CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat, has found himself embroiled in controversy following allegations of favouritism towards a company involved in illegal mining. RTI activist Anand Jat has accused the officer of reducing a Rs 51 crore penalty imposed on a company to merely Rs 4,000 while serving as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Harda. The allegations have sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the officer's decision.

The case pertains to Path India Company, which undertook construction work on the Indore-Betul National Highway. The company allegedly excavated 3.11 lakh cubic metres of murrum soil in Andherikhedha without permission. Former ADM Praveen Phulpagare had issued a penalty notice of Rs 51,67,64,502 to the company for this unauthorised mining activity.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh IAS Special: Collectors Of 2 Districts, CEOs Belong To Same Batch
article-image

However, after Phulpagare's transfer, Dr Nagarjun B Gowda took charge as ADM and reviewed the case. Due to the alleged absence of documentary evidence and proof relating to the charges, the penalty was drastically reduced. The fine was recalculated based on only 2,688 cubic metres of excavated soil, resulting in a token penalty of Rs 4,032.

RTI activist Anand Jat has released copies of RTI documents and alleged irregularities in the case. He claims that while the decision cited lack of photographic or video evidence, villagers possessed such proof. Jat has suggested that a deal may have been struck to settle the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Nonkululeko Mlaba Gives Harleen Deol A Cheeky 'Bye-Bye' Sendoff During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Nonkululeko Mlaba Gives Harleen Deol A Cheeky 'Bye-Bye' Sendoff During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
VIDEO: 'Govt Targets 40% Increase In Pulses Production By 2030-31 Under New Mission,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
VIDEO: 'Govt Targets 40% Increase In Pulses Production By 2030-31 Under New Mission,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer Meeting In Mumbai - VIDEO
‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer Meeting In Mumbai - VIDEO
ATS Raids Moshi Society In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Detains Youth & Seizes Laptop, Documents
ATS Raids Moshi Society In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Detains Youth & Seizes Laptop, Documents
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...
article-image

Responding to the allegations, Gowda told Hindi daily Navbharat Times that his decision was based entirely on the documents presented before him in court. He explained that more than half the land in question had proper permissions, and some permissions had been granted to another person for ten years. He emphasised that the tehsildar's report lacked proper procedure, and the panchnama failed to prove the company's involvement in mining. Gowda maintained that everything was handled legally and noted that no appeal had been filed against his order in two years.

Nagarjun B Gowda, a 2019 batch IAS officer, is a well-known administrator who is active on social media, has authored several books, and regularly motivates UPSC aspirants. He is also an MBBS doctor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Govt Targets 40% Increase In Pulses Production By 2030-31 Under New Mission,' Says Union...

VIDEO: 'Govt Targets 40% Increase In Pulses Production By 2030-31 Under New Mission,' Says Union...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Women Slap & Kick Pervert Caught Misbehaving During Shopping In Crowded Mainpuri...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Women Slap & Kick Pervert Caught Misbehaving During Shopping In Crowded Mainpuri...

‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer...

‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer...

Rajasthan Passes Tough Law Against Forced Conversions; Offenders May Face Life Term

Rajasthan Passes Tough Law Against Forced Conversions; Offenders May Face Life Term

Uttar Pradesh News: Private Jet Skids Off Runway During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, All Passengers Safe...

Uttar Pradesh News: Private Jet Skids Off Runway During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, All Passengers Safe...