Did IAS Officer Nagarjun B Gowda Reduce A ₹51-Crore Fine On Company To ₹4,000? Here's What He Said Amid Corruption Allegations

Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Nagarjun B Gowda, currently serving as CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat, has found himself embroiled in controversy following allegations of favouritism towards a company involved in illegal mining. RTI activist Anand Jat has accused the officer of reducing a Rs 51 crore penalty imposed on a company to merely Rs 4,000 while serving as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Harda. The allegations have sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the officer's decision.

The case pertains to Path India Company, which undertook construction work on the Indore-Betul National Highway. The company allegedly excavated 3.11 lakh cubic metres of murrum soil in Andherikhedha without permission. Former ADM Praveen Phulpagare had issued a penalty notice of Rs 51,67,64,502 to the company for this unauthorised mining activity.

However, after Phulpagare's transfer, Dr Nagarjun B Gowda took charge as ADM and reviewed the case. Due to the alleged absence of documentary evidence and proof relating to the charges, the penalty was drastically reduced. The fine was recalculated based on only 2,688 cubic metres of excavated soil, resulting in a token penalty of Rs 4,032.

RTI activist Anand Jat has released copies of RTI documents and alleged irregularities in the case. He claims that while the decision cited lack of photographic or video evidence, villagers possessed such proof. Jat has suggested that a deal may have been struck to settle the matter.

Responding to the allegations, Gowda told Hindi daily Navbharat Times that his decision was based entirely on the documents presented before him in court. He explained that more than half the land in question had proper permissions, and some permissions had been granted to another person for ten years. He emphasised that the tehsildar's report lacked proper procedure, and the panchnama failed to prove the company's involvement in mining. Gowda maintained that everything was handled legally and noted that no appeal had been filed against his order in two years.

Nagarjun B Gowda, a 2019 batch IAS officer, is a well-known administrator who is active on social media, has authored several books, and regularly motivates UPSC aspirants. He is also an MBBS doctor.