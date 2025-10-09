Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

A Tamil Nadu police sub-inspector, who tried to take a nap while driving on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway in the wee hours by three masked robbers. | Representational Image

Bengaluru: A Tamil Nadu police sub-inspector, who tried to take a nap while driving on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway in the wee hours was robbed by three masked robbers.

P J Shaji (54) of Puthukuli village in Nilagiris, a special sub-inspector working at Cherambadi police station in Nilagiris was coming to Bengaluru with his wife and two children in his car. He was to pick up his elder son, who had just finished hotel management in a college at Halasuru in Bengaluru.

Since he left late, it was around 1.30 am when he was crossing Channapattana town on the highway. He stopped the car on the service road near Lambani Thandya and was taking a nap.

At around 2 am, three masked men approached the car, threatened Shaji and his family members with knives and robbed them of a gold chain worth over Rs 10,000, mobile phones and other valuables all worth over Rs 1.35 lakh.

After the masked men left, Shaji found patrolling police on the highway and narrated the incident to them. They took him to Chennapattana police station and registered an FIR against the three unidentified accused.