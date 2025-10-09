 Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
P J Shaji (54) of Puthukuli village in Nilagiris, a special sub-inspector working at Cherambadi police station in Nilagiris was coming to Bengaluru with his wife and two children in his car. He was to pick up his elder son, who had just finished hotel management in a college at Halasuru in Bengaluru.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
A Tamil Nadu police sub-inspector, who tried to take a nap while driving on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway in the wee hours by three masked robbers.

Bengaluru: A Tamil Nadu police sub-inspector, who tried to take a nap while driving on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway in the wee hours by three masked robbers.

Since he left late, it was around 1.30 am when he was crossing Channapattana town on the highway. He stopped the car on the service road near Lambani Thandya and was taking a nap.

At around 2 am, three masked men approached the car, threatened Shaji and his family members with knives and robbed them of a gold chain worth over Rs 10,000, mobile phones and other valuables all worth over Rs 1.35 lakh.

After the masked men left, Shaji found patrolling police on the highway and narrated the incident to them. They took him to Chennapattana police station and registered an FIR against the three unidentified accused. 

