Undertrial Accused In POCSO Case Dies By Suicide After Leaping Off Bengaluru Court Building

Bengaluru: An undertrial criminal, who was facing charges under POCSO Act committed suicide in Bengaluru by jumping from 5th floor of the City Civil Court Complex on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at around 11 am, when Goutham (35), who was arrested by Adugodi police under POCSO Act was brought to court for trial. The prison staff accompanying him removed the handcuffs, as his family members had come there to talk to him.

After talking to his family members, even before the prison staff could realise what was happening, Goutham jumped from the 5th floor of the court complex. He was killed on the spot.

A case under POCSO Act was registered against Goutham in April and the Adugodi police had arrested him. Since then, he was in Parappana Agrahara prisons. Recently, the Forensic laboratory report had confirmed through the DNA test about Goutham sexually assaulting the minor girl. The trial was to begin from Thursday.

Bengaluru DCP Central Akshay Machindra Hake said that the prison staff had handcuffed Goutham along with another undertrial person. However, they removed the handcuff of Goutham, so that he could talk to his family members.

The Halasur Gate police have registered a case and are investigating.