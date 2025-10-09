 Congress Leader Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi, Says His Remarks On 26/11 Attacks And Pakistan Response Are ‘Terribly Wrong’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Leader Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi, Says His Remarks On 26/11 Attacks And Pakistan Response Are ‘Terribly Wrong’

Congress Leader Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi, Says His Remarks On 26/11 Attacks And Pakistan Response Are ‘Terribly Wrong’

Earlier on Wednesday, without naming Chidambaram, PM Modi referred to a recent interview of senior Congress leader, in which he discussed the UPA government's response to Pakistan following the 26/11 attacks.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "terribly wrong" remarks over the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a post on X, Chidambaram expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Modi misattributing the words to him.

"I quote the Hon'ble PM's words (as reported in ToI): ".....has said India was ready to respond after 26/11, but because of the pressure exerted by some country, then Congress govt stopped India's armed forces from attacking Pakistan." The statement has three parts, and each one of them is WRONG, terribly WRONG It is disappointing to read that the Hon'ble prime minister of India imagined the words and attributed them to me," Chidambaram wrote on 'X'.

Earlier on Wednesday, without naming Chidambaram, PM Modi referred to a recent interview of senior Congress leader, in which he discussed the UPA government's response to Pakistan following the 26/11 attacks.

FPJ Shorts
LG Electronics India's Profit Surges 45.8% To ₹2,203.35 Crore, Foreign Exchange Exports Rake In ₹1,451.2 Crore
LG Electronics India's Profit Surges 45.8% To ₹2,203.35 Crore, Foreign Exchange Exports Rake In ₹1,451.2 Crore
Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Reflects On 20 Years Of Hard Work After Rapid Adoption, Netizens React, 'Good Things Take Time'
Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Reflects On 20 Years Of Hard Work After Rapid Adoption, Netizens React, 'Good Things Take Time'
After Gold’s Record-Breaking Run Above $4,000, Silver Now Eyes Historic USD 50 Breakout; Could Outshine Gold In 2025 Rally
After Gold’s Record-Breaking Run Above $4,000, Silver Now Eyes Historic USD 50 Breakout; Could Outshine Gold In 2025 Rally
"What Is this? You Can’t Discuss The Paper?" Delhi HC Raises Questions Over SSC’s Social Media Gag On Exam Paper Discussions
Read Also
'India Supports Dialogue & Diplomacy On Ukraine, Gaza': PM Modi At Joint Press Meet With UK PM Keir...
article-image

Referring to his remarks, the Prime Minister asked the Congress to reveal who decided to stop the security forces from attacking Pakistan under foreign influence, asserting that the nation has the right to know.

Highlighting Mumbai's importance, PM Modi said, "Mumbai is not only the economic capital city but also one of the most vibrant cities in India. That is why terrorists chose Mumbai for a major attack in 2008. But the Congress government in power then sent a message of weakness, a message of surrender to terrorism."

He added, "Recently, a senior Congress leader, who even served as the former Home Minister, revealed big things in an interview. He claimed that after the Mumbai attack, our forces were ready to attack Pakistan. The entire country wanted the same. But according to that Congress leader, the then government stopped India's forces from taking action due to pressure from another country. Congress must tell us who made this decision under foreign pressure, who played with Mumbai's national sentiment. The country has the right to know. This weakness of Congress strengthened the terrorists and weakened national security, a price repeatedly paid by the country in lives lost."

On October 1, speaking on an ABP News Podcast, Chidambaram recounted the decision-making process within the government and how international diplomatic pressure, particularly from the United States, shaped India's stance.

Read Also
Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School
article-image

Chidambaram recalled that he took charge as Home Minister on November 30, 2008, a day after the attacks and immediately following the resignation of Shivraj Patil.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar & Union Minister Chirag Paswan Hold Separate Meetings...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar & Union Minister Chirag Paswan Hold Separate Meetings...

UP: Private Jet With Top SBI Official On Board Narrowly Escapes Crash At Mohammadabad Airstrip -...

UP: Private Jet With Top SBI Official On Board Narrowly Escapes Crash At Mohammadabad Airstrip -...

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Targets Telangana Govt Amid House Arrest During ‘Chalo Bus...

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Targets Telangana Govt Amid House Arrest During ‘Chalo Bus...

'Remembering My Mentor Ratan Tata': Mumbai Entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande Posts On Late...

'Remembering My Mentor Ratan Tata': Mumbai Entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande Posts On Late...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Issues Guidelines On AI Deep Fakes, Misinformation, And Social...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Issues Guidelines On AI Deep Fakes, Misinformation, And Social...