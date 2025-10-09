Congress Leader Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi, Says His Remarks On 26/11 Attacks And Pakistan Response Are ‘Terribly Wrong’

Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "terribly wrong" remarks over the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a post on X, Chidambaram expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Modi misattributing the words to him.

"I quote the Hon'ble PM's words (as reported in ToI): ".....has said India was ready to respond after 26/11, but because of the pressure exerted by some country, then Congress govt stopped India's armed forces from attacking Pakistan." The statement has three parts, and each one of them is WRONG, terribly WRONG It is disappointing to read that the Hon'ble prime minister of India imagined the words and attributed them to me," Chidambaram wrote on 'X'.

I quote the Hon'ble PM's words (as reported in ToI):



".....has said India was ready to respond after 26/11, but because of the pressure exerted by some country, then Congress govt stopped India's armed forces from attacking Pakistan."



The statement has three parts, and each one… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 9, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, without naming Chidambaram, PM Modi referred to a recent interview of senior Congress leader, in which he discussed the UPA government's response to Pakistan following the 26/11 attacks.

Referring to his remarks, the Prime Minister asked the Congress to reveal who decided to stop the security forces from attacking Pakistan under foreign influence, asserting that the nation has the right to know.

Highlighting Mumbai's importance, PM Modi said, "Mumbai is not only the economic capital city but also one of the most vibrant cities in India. That is why terrorists chose Mumbai for a major attack in 2008. But the Congress government in power then sent a message of weakness, a message of surrender to terrorism."

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai | PM Modi says, "...Mumbai is not only the economic capital city but also one of the most vibrant cities in India. This is the reason terrorists attacked Mumbai in 2008. But the then Congress government gave a message of weakness. Recently, a senior Congress… pic.twitter.com/HyU5wN1NuC — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

He added, "Recently, a senior Congress leader, who even served as the former Home Minister, revealed big things in an interview. He claimed that after the Mumbai attack, our forces were ready to attack Pakistan. The entire country wanted the same. But according to that Congress leader, the then government stopped India's forces from taking action due to pressure from another country. Congress must tell us who made this decision under foreign pressure, who played with Mumbai's national sentiment. The country has the right to know. This weakness of Congress strengthened the terrorists and weakened national security, a price repeatedly paid by the country in lives lost."

On October 1, speaking on an ABP News Podcast, Chidambaram recounted the decision-making process within the government and how international diplomatic pressure, particularly from the United States, shaped India's stance.

Chidambaram recalled that he took charge as Home Minister on November 30, 2008, a day after the attacks and immediately following the resignation of Shivraj Patil.

