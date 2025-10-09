 'India Supports Dialogue & Diplomacy On Ukraine, Gaza': PM Modi At Joint Press Meet With UK PM Keir Starmer At Mumbai's Raj Bhavan | VIDEO
PM Modi's address comes after India and UK's bilateral talks on trade, security and global issues as part of PM Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday, October 9.

Modi spoke about a renewed phase in the India-UK cooperation. He also shared that the two nations discussed peace and stability in West Asia, particularly the unrest in Ukraine and Gaza. The meeting, held during Starmer’s first official 2-day visit to the economic capital, focused on expanding collaboration in trade, technology, health care, and renewable energy.

Discussions for Peace in Ukraine and Gaza

Speaking at the joint media briefing, Modi said discussions between the two nations covered a range of international and regional matters, including the situation in West Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine.

“We also discussed peace and stability in West Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict. On the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza issue, India supports finding solutions through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Modi described the UK as a “natural partner” rooted in shared democratic values. He said India and the UK had agreed to work closely on strengthening global stability and economic development, adding that cooperation in trade and technology would remain at the core of bilateral ties.

Starmer Calls Trade Pact a ‘Breakthrough Moment’

Starmer expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, describing the visit as an opportunity to “create a new, modern partnership focussed on the future.”

Referring to the recently concluded India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, he said, “A breakthrough moment... years in the making. Slashing tariffs, increasing access to each other's markets to drive growth and create jobs for our people and making life better in both of our nations.”

Starmer’s visit, which began in Mumbai on Wednesday, also included meetings with business leaders, a visit to Yash Raj Films Studios, and participation in the India-UK CEO Forum. Modi announced that nine UK universities would open campuses in India, signalling a further deepening of educational and economic cooperation between the two countries.

