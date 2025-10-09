From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala To Balakot Tiramisu: Food Menu At 93rd Indian Air Force Day Celebration Goes Viral | X

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday celebrated its 93rd foundation day, showcasing its air prowess during the Air Force Day Parade at Air Force Station Hindan. At night, a dinner was held by the IAF. Interestingly, the IAF's celebratory dinner took a dig at Pakistan by serving dishes like Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, and Balakot Tiramisu.

The menu showcased the IAF's air superiority and dominance over Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Notably, these dishes were named after air bases destroyed by the IAF during the military operation.

An image of the menu is going viral on social media. The menu was also shared by several army and air force veterans.

Here is the list of main course items in the menu:

- Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala

- Rafiqui Rhara Mutton

- Bholari Paneer Methi Malai

- Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta

- Sargodha Dal Makhani

- Jacobabad Mewa Pulao

- Bahawalpur Naan

Dessert:

- Balakot Tiramisu

- Muzaffarabad Kulfi Falooda

- Muridke Meetha Pan

However, netizens highlighted that that the dish on Pakistan's Nur Khan Air base was missing from the menu. "Noor Khan faluda kahan hai?" an X user wrote.

Noor Khan faluda kahan hai ? — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) October 9, 2025

Notably, Nur Khan air base suffered extensive damage during the Indian strikes.

Meanwhile, some netizens also took a dig at US President Donald Trump who claimed to have brokered peace between India and Pakistan to end the military conflict between the two nations.

An X user wrote, "Noble Peace halwa ?"

Noble Peace halwa ? — pseudoengineer (@pseudoer) October 9, 2025

India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan then tried to attack Indian civilian and military installations. However, India's air defence thwarted the attack.

On the intervening night of May 9 and 10, India hit 11 Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Sargodha and Jacobabad. Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 10 contacted his Indian counterpart and requested a ceasefire.