UP: Private Jet With Top SBI Official On Board Narrowly Escapes Crash At Mohammadabad Airstrip - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh: A private jet narrowly escaped a crash at Mohammadabad airstrip in Farrukhabad district. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday morning, when the plane was racing down the runway for take-off, it went out of control and came to a halt near the boundary wall. Four passengers and two pilots on board had a narrow escape. Following the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot.

The incident occurred as a beer factory is to be set up in the industrial area of Khimshepur. In connection with this, the Deputy Managing Director of Woodpecker Green Agri Nutripad Private Limited company had arrived with his team. They were travelling in a seven-seater jet plane operated by Jet Service Aviation Private Limited.

According to reports, beer company MD Ajay Arora, SBI top official Sumit Sharma, DPO Rakesh Tikoo, Captain Naseeb Vamal, and Prateek Fernandez were on board.