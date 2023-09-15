Mumbai Airport Private Plane Accident: Paralysed Co-Pilot Shifted To Kokilaben Hospital | File pic

Mumbai: The 21-year-old co-pilot Nein Diwan, who sustained major injuries in a private plane accident on September 14 afternoon, was shifted on Thursday night from the Criticare Hospital to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for urgent surgery.

However, he has been paralysed below the waist, said a source. Meanwhile, other passengers are still under observation at Criticare in Andheri.

Co-pilot's surgery

“Diwan had a spinal injury and a fractured sternum for which he underwent decompression and spine fixation surgery on Friday morning at Kokilaben. He is being operated on by Dr Abhijeet Pawar, a spine specialist,” source added.

Captain sustains multiple injuries

The 46-year-old pilot, Captain Sunil Kanjarbhat, sustained multiple abrasions with trauma to the chest wall, spine and a scalp hematoma, as per the officials. His scan showed bleeding in the chest area while his heart has a small fluid buildup. Additionally, he has suffered a fracture of the L1 vertebra and a CT brain scan also detected axonal injury. While Captain Kanjarbhat's vital signs remain stable, he has been advised to undergo an MRI of the lumbar spine and a 3D CT scan of the face.

There were eight people, including two crew members, onboard the plane when it veered off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)