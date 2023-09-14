 Mumbai Learjet Plane Crash Full Passenger List: Dhruv Kotak, MD Of JM Baxi Ports, Among 8 Injured In Mishap
All passengers have been admitted to Criticare Hospital in Andheri East. Co-pilot Neil Diwan is the only one who has sustained major injuries and will require urgent surgery.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Dhruv Kotak, the managing director of Mumbai-based conglomerate JM Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd, was among those injured in Thursday's Learjet private business aircraft crash at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The private jet carried six passengers and two pilots.

The company's president and COO KK Krishnadas; senior business consultant Arul Sali; Hapag-Lloyd AG managing director Lars Sorensen who is a Denmark national are among those injured.

Another male passenger who was aboard the fateful plane has been identified as Aakarsh Shethi.

Apart from these, Captain Sunil -- the pilot in command, and Captain Neil -- first officer, and a female cabin crew named Kamakshi Shringarpure were among those injured.

The aircraft flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and crash-landed at the , officials said here on Thursday.

VT-DBL, a non-scheduled charter Learjet business aircraft, nosedived while landing.

According to initial information, the crash happened because of heavy rains and low visibility at the time of the incident, around 5.30 p.m.

The aircraft is said to be around 14 years old and operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

