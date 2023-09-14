Mumbai Airport Crash Caught On Camera: Fresh Video Of VSR Jet's Tragic Landing On Runway Surfaces; Watch

A latest visual of the Mumbai airport crash has emerged on social media which contradicts claims of the CSMIA and DGCA which claimed that the aircraft veered off the runway while landing.

The new video shows the aircraft crash landing on the runway amid heavy rains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

CCTV footage of the crash is going viral on social media.

Jet crash landed on runway

The VSR Aviation Bombardier Learjet aircraft with 8 people on board crashed on the runway 27 at around 5.04 pm on Thursday.

There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board the private jet and all of them survived the crash. Three passengers sustained injuries and the DGCA has launched a probe into the matter

All operations of the airport were shut down for over an hour after which the runway opened for operations post DGCA and ATC clearance at 18:47.

CSMIA, DGCA said plane veered off runway

It was being reported that the The VSR Aviation Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating from Vizag-Mumbai had skidded off the runway at taxi way WHISKEY after landing due to heavy rains in the city and caught fire.

The jet caught fire after the crash but the blaze was doused immediately with the rain helping the cause. Visibility was down to just 700 meters due to the downpour at the time of the mishap.

"There are no casualties. CSMIA’s airside team is on-ground to assist with the clearance on-site," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said in a statement.

