Mumbai News: Two Nepali Citizens Held With Forged Indian Documents At Airport

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport/ Representative image | File Photo

Airport authorities have filed a case against two individuals for attempting to travel to Nepal on fake documents. Although they were citizens of Nepal, they possessed Indian documents.

The accused have been identified as Sherbahaddur Bhandari (53) and Sonali Bhandari (24).

On September 8, at 1.53 p.m., they arrived at Mumbai International Airport with the intention of traveling to Nepal. During the security check, an immigration officer grew suspicious and requested to inspect their documents. They submitted their Indian voting cards.

Further investigation revealed that they were in possession of Nepali passports and certificates of Nepal citizenship.

Backgrounds of the accused

Sherbahaddur came to Mumbai, when he was 18. He had been working as a supervisor in Kandivali. His motive for acquiring Indian voting cards, Pan cards, and a license was to facilitate his daughter's school admission. Despite being a Nepali citizen, he had illegally obtained these Indian documents.

They attempted to use these forged documents for their travel to Nepal, but they were apprehended by the immigration officer, leading to the filing of a case against them.

Case filed under various IPC Sections

The case was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 468 forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (forged documents) at Sahar police station on September 8.

