Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over 3KG Gold From 2 Indian Nationals Travelling From Sharjah; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized 24 KT Gold Dust weighing 1.79 kg from an Indian National travelling from Sharjah on Thursday. The Gold was found concealed in a specially designed belt underneath the inner garments and pasted on the bottom of the feet of the passenger. Visuals of the customs team searching for the gold have surfaced on the internet.

In another incident, 24 KT Crude Gold Pieces weighing 1.386 kg were seized by the officers of Mumbai Airport Customs on the same day. The gold was seized from an Indian National travelling from Sharjah to Mumbai which was found ingeniously hidden in a pasta-making machine and mixer grinder carried by the passenger. Visuals of customs officials extracting gold from the machine have surfaced on the internet.

Both are reportedly two different cases and no link between the passengers or information about their flight timings is known yet. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

