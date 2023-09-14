Mumbai Airport: Indian Couple Conceals Gold Dust Worth Over ₹1 Cr In Child's Diaper, Held

Mumbai: The Airport Customs seized 24-karat gold dust on September 12 weighing two kilograms valued approximately Rs 1.05 crores from an Indian family travelling from Singapore. The passengers concealed the gold in their inner garments and the diaper of their three-year-old child, informed the Mumbai Customs. The family was on Indigo flight 6E 1012 and intended to travel from Mumbai to Chennai after coming to Mumbai from Singapore. The two accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

(More details awaited)