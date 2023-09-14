Mumbai Airport Crash: Co-Pilot Requires Urgent Surgery, Injuries To Rest Not Major; Details Inside

Eight passengers were injured in a private plane crash at Mumbai Airport on Thursday afternoon following which all were immediately taken to Criticare Asia Hospital & Research Centre in Andheri East.

According to doctors, all barring one have sustained minor abrasions, fractures, laceration and haemorrhage and are under observation.

“Currently all patients are undergoing treatment. Of all patients, seven are male and one female who sustained contused lacerated wound (CLW). However some of the male patients have sustained tissue injury, abrasions on forehead and have undergone Clw surgery,” said a doctor.

Co-pilot sustains serious injuries

21-year-old first officer Captain Neil Diwan has sustained major injuries which will require urgent surgery as he sustained Frontal Flap CLW Done Fracture D 12 Burst Fracture with Paraplegia Sternal Fracture with anterior mediastinal hemorraghe.

Meanwhile, pilot in command Sunil Bhatt (23) has sustained CLW left forehead Multiple Abrasion over the right leg Fracture L1 verbra stable Left upper lip.

Moreover, a 60-year-old male passenger has sustained fracture right Ankle, Left Femur Fracture left femur and abrasion on forehead.

58-year-old Lars Soens has blunt force trauma on right chest tenderness and fractured ribs, right thorax with mild haemothorax pleural and mediastinal hemorraghe Sternal Fracture.

