Panvel Municipal Corporation To Organise ‘Gratitude Dialogue Day’ For Senior Citizens On October 9

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organize a “Gratitude Dialogue Day” for senior citizens on 9 October.

The event a part of the celebrations for Senior Citizens Day, observed annually on 1 October is to be held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natya Gruha. .

Health Check-Up and Awareness Sessions

The program will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, beginning with registration and a primary health check-up camp for senior citizens.

In addition, senior police officials will conduct a discussion and Q&A session on cyber fraud awareness to educate seniors on potential online threats. A lecture on refined Marathi language and literature will also be held during the event.

Cultural Performances and Recognition

To showcase the talents of the senior community, the event will feature performances organized by the senior citizens themselves, including dance, drama, singing, poetry recitation, mimicry, and one-act plays. A musical evening and a ceremony honoring senior citizens will also be part of the program.

Also Watch:

PMC has urged all senior citizens in the Panvel area to attend the event in large numbers and actively participate in the day’s activities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/