Mumbai News: BMC Launches IPHSA System For Seamless Access To Free Treatment Across Civic Hospitals

BMC launches IPHSA system for seamless access to free treatment across civic hospitals in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major healthcare reform, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch the Integrated Patients Healthcare Scheme Assistance (IPHSA) system, a unified platform that will bring all government health schemes under one roof. The initiative will enable patients visiting civic-run hospitals to access free, cashless medical services with ease.

Single-Window Access to Multiple Schemes

Designed as a single-window system, IPHSA will simplify access to multiple central and state health schemes, cut paperwork, and reduce delays in treatment. Civic officials said the move will also improve efficiency, ensure faster claim settlements, and enhance the financial sustainability of BMC hospitals.

“At present, patients primarily avail benefits through Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJY). With IPHSA, services will also extend to Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), Health Minister’s Discretionary Grant (HMDG), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and other schemes,” a senior official said. The platform aims to expand access to free treatment, including surgeries and advanced medical procedures, while reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

Seamless Integration with Hospital Systems

The system will directly integrate with hospital management software and external scheme portals, enabling seamless patient identification, eligibility checks, treatment authorization, and claims processing. Digital claim management and real-time IT monitoring will ensure transparency and efficiency, officials added.

Phased Rollout Across BMC Hospitals

The phased rollout will begin with Zone 1 hospitals, including KEM, COE Rare Diseases, Kasturba, ENT, Eye, TB and Leprosy hospitals. Zone 2 will cover Nair Medical and Dental colleges and western peripheral hospitals, Zone 3 will include LTMG Medical College, Thalassemia Centre, and eastern peripheral hospitals, while Zone 4 will cover Cooper Medical College, Trauma Centre, maternity homes, dispensaries, Aapla Dawakhana, HBT Polyclinics, and Shiv Yoga Centres.

Implementation and Expected Impact

BMC has already invited tenders for the implementation of IPHSA, which is expected to act as a bridge between hospital administration and patients in accessing scheme benefits. Officials believe the system will build equity and trust in civic healthcare delivery.

Also Watch:

The initiative is also in line with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s recent announcement of expanding the MJPJY scheme by increasing the ceiling on treatment costs and introducing more healthcare packages.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/