Mumbai Metro 3 Launches MetroConnect3 App For Seamless Travel & Free Wi-Fi Access

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro 3 on Friday introduced a new mobile application, MetroConnect3, designed to make commuting along the 33.5 km Aqua Line between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade smoother and more convenient. The app enables commuters to purchase tickets easily while also providing free public Wi-Fi access at the concourse level of all stations.

Announcing the launch on social media, Mumbai Metro 3 encouraged passengers to 'say goodbye to ticket queues' and adopt a smarter, cashless travel experience. The post stated, “Say goodbye to ticket queues! Get MetroConnect3 for easy metro travel + FREE WiFi on the concourse level. Download now and ride smart!” The initiative aims to promote digital ticketing and ensure passengers have uninterrupted internet connectivity during their commute.

Connecting to the MetroConnect3 Wi-Fi is simple and user-friendly. Commuters must first log in to the app before entering the station. Then, they can connect to the public Wi-Fi network named “MetroConnect3” from their phone’s Wi-Fi settings. Once connected, users can open the app, go to their profile section, and select “Connect to Wi-Fi” to gain full access to the internet. The Wi-Fi supports calling, messaging, and general browsing, including services like WhatsApp chat and calling.

Along with the MetroConnect3 app, passengers can also book metro tickets using the Mumbai One app or via the WhatsApp chatbot, giving commuters multiple convenient options for digital ticketing. This integration of technology is part of Mumbai Metro’s broader effort to reduce crowding, eliminate long ticket queues, and enhance passenger comfort.

The launch coincides with the opening of Phase 2B of Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, which was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 8. This milestone marks the completion of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor, stretching 33.5 kilometres and featuring 27 stations, including 26 underground and one at grade.

The Aqua Line operates daily from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm, offering a quick, end-to-end journey in under an hour. With its combination of digital ticketing, free Wi-Fi, and modern facilities, Mumbai Metro 3 represents a major step toward transforming urban commuting in India’s financial capital. The MetroConnect3 app now stands as a key tool in making that transformation faster, smarter and more connected for millions of Mumbaikars.

