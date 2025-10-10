Nine Maharashtra Districts Included In PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana To Boost Farmer Income And Self-Reliance

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane | X - @bharanemamaNCP

Mumbai: “The Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana marks a decisive step towards increasing farmers’ income and making them self-reliant,” said Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane. “After consistent efforts for farmers’ justice, this is a significant achievement. The Central Government has included nine districts from Maharashtra in the scheme, which will be inaugurated tomorrow in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I urge farmers across the state to actively participate in this initiative,” Bharane added.

Maharashtra to Hold State Event in Pune

A state-level event for Maharashtra will be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane at the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank Auditorium.

The Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) has been launched by the Central Government to improve the condition of farmers in regions with low productivity, limited irrigation facilities, and inadequate access to agricultural credit. A total of 100 districts across India have been selected under the scheme, including nine from Maharashtra—Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nanded, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.

The scheme aims to promote agricultural improvement, crop diversification, productivity enhancement, and sustainable farming. It will be implemented over the next six years, with an annual budgetary provision of ₹24,000 crore. In the selected districts of Maharashtra, the focus will be on grain storage, processing, irrigation improvement, and local employment generation.

Minister Bharane welcomed the decision, saying, “This scheme will directly benefit farmers across the state. It will strengthen sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and the adoption of modern technologies—boosting farmers’ confidence. This initiative truly means ‘strength to farming, relief to farmers’.”

300 Farmers to Join State Agri Event

More than 300 progressive and innovative farmers are expected to attend tomorrow’s event. Under this program, 36 different schemes from 11 departments of the Central and State Governments will be implemented in convergence. The activities will be executed at multiple levels—Gram Panchayats, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agricultural Market Committees, Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, and Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS).

Currently, over 36 central and state agricultural schemes are being converged to boost crop productivity, ensure sustainability, and strengthen post-harvest technology and credit systems. The nationwide launch of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, Natural Farming, and Pulses Campaign will be conducted through live broadcasts at district headquarters, KVKs, taluka offices, Gram Panchayats, and agricultural institutions.

Representatives from local bodies, agriculture departments, universities, scientists, award-winning farmers, natural farming practitioners, and farmer producer companies will participate in these events.

Minister Bharane also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for including nine districts from Maharashtra under this ambitious and farmer-friendly initiative.

