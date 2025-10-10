Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim

Two booked for sounding ''azaan'' through loudspeaker at Mumbai mosque | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered a first information report (FIR) against two persons after "azaan" was sounded using a loudspeaker at a mosque in the western suburbs, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a police constable, a case has been registered against Shahnawaz Khan, a trustee of the mosque, and a muezzin who gave the call for "azaan" (early morning prayers) at a mosque in the Wanjewadi locality of Mahim, the official said.

He said the constable received a video showing the prayer call being given from a loudspeaker, and on enquiring, he didn't receive a satisfactory response from the muezzin.

In January this year, the Bombay High Court directed the police to take prompt action against loudspeakers violating noise pollution norms and rules, noting that the use of loudspeakers is not considered an essential part of any religion.

The FIR has been registered under section 223 (disobeying the order of a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

