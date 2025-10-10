Authorities On High Alert As Delhi Police Warn Of Another Attack Similar To Shoe-Hurling Incident At CJI BR Gavai

CJI BR Gavai | X/ File Image

New Delhi: Days after a 71-year-old advocate hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B. R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police have issued an internal advisory warning of possible shoe-throwing and ink-splashing incidents at public events involving dignitaries.

The move follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on Tuesday, which focused on tightening security protocols for VVIPs and at sensitive locations like the Supreme Court.

According to officials, two additional personnel have now been stationed outside Court No. 1, where the CJI presides, and overall security has been strengthened. CJI Gavai, who already has Z-plus security cover provided by the Delhi Police’s Security Division, will now be protected under enhanced vigilance protocols.



Precautionary Alert After Supreme Court Scare

The internal order, issued on Wednesday by a senior officer in the Security Division, directs all personnel to factor in the risk of such disruptive acts while arranging protection for VVIPs. The advisory explicitly mentions precautions against attempts to throw shoes, splash ink, or hurl objects during public functions.

Senior officers have been told to brief their teams and personal security officers (PSOs) about the new measures. “All security staff have been asked to heighten alertness in view of these potential disruptions,” a source told The Indian Express. The circular comes just days after the unprecedented incident inside the courtroom shook the top judicial institution’s sense of security.



When Protest Crossed a Line

The incident occurred on Monday during the mentioned hours when the CJI was seated with Justice K. Vinod Chandran. Advocate Rakesh Kishore, 71, reportedly took off his sports shoes and threw them toward the Chief Justice around 11:35 a.m. Security personnel immediately detained him. However, CJI Gavai instructed the court’s Registrar General not to press charges, leading to Kishore’s release later that day.

Police sources said Kishore appeared agitated over the CJI’s remarks in a recent hearing concerning the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho Temple complex. A note recovered from his possession read: “Mera sandesh har Sanatani ke liye hai… Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan” (“My message is for every Sanatani… India will not tolerate an insult to Sanatan dharma”).



Rethinking Security: Beyond the Barricades



Following the review meeting, top officers examined not just the security breach but also broader issues related to courtroom safety and the conduct of visitors. The decision to deploy additional staff outside Court No. 1 reflects growing concern over lone-wolf protests targeting high-profile figures.



While the incident did not result in any harm, it served as a reminder that symbolic acts like shoe-throwing can carry deep political or emotional undertones. Officials said the Delhi Police are now prioritising preventive surveillance and stricter access checks at venues hosting dignitaries.



The Supreme Court incident has reignited debate on how dissent manifests in public spaces. While the right to protest is fundamental, acts that compromise dignity or safety undermine the very principles of democracy. The Delhi Police’s swift response shows a clear shift toward preemptive vigilance, but it also reflects the growing volatility in how grievances are expressed, even in institutions meant to uphold justice.