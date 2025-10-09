CJI BR Gavai Breaks Silence On Shoe-Hurling Incident, Calls It 'Forgotten Chapter'

CJI BR Gavai | PTI

New Delhi: Days after a shoe was hurled at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during court proceedings by a lawyer, the CJI on Thursday broke his silence over the incident, calling it “a forgotten chapter.”

Justice Ujjal Bhuyyan, speaking on the incident said: “I have my own views on this! He is the CJI, it’s not a matter of joke!".

The incident took place on 6 October, when a bench led by CJI Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases.

Rakesh Kishore, 71, approached the dais, removed his shoe, and attempted to throw it towards the judges. Security personnel quickly intervened.

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect the membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of "grave misconduct."

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar license with immediate effect.

"A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th Sept. The CJI mocked it and said - go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head...When Nupur Sharma's matter came up before the Court, the Court said that she vitiated the atmosphere....When a matter related to our Sanatan Dharma comes up, SC passes such orders," Kishore said, speaking to news agency ANI.

"Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either...I was hurt...I was not inebriated; this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened," Kishore added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the incident and spoke to the CJI on the day of the attack. "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," PM Modi said in his X post.

"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added.