Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 10, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 10, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 50 lakhs. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery October 10, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery held on October 10, 2025:

1st Prize (₹50,00,000)

90K 49793

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

49793 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000)

18458 40338 11193 50016 74325

4221431320 98952 32977 54808

3rd Prize (₹500)

7124 4198 7298 2005 5442 3884 3740 8038 6187 7858

4th Prize (₹250)

9630 7843 7901 2575 1229 3637 6454 2852 7227 3720

5th Prize (₹120)

0943 3138 5790 2161 1800 1513 2492 0752 5376 4897 4013 1562 0861 6883 0196 3835 3525 3900 3192 6623 1506 4632 4615 6572 4572 8479 9378 5756 9527 4114 4300 1586 9735 2895 6781 9311 7222 7474 2587 8261 7633 5339 7432 2109 8052 5016 8132 9925 0172 6005 0388 1346 5381 1398 7155 1053 3458 8275 7540 1963 2884 0431 1552 0929 9369 03149188 8571 7168 6397 9142 28145605 9650 8050 5289 9747 4683 8689 8544 1814 5561 5242 9201 3761 5453 3224 0771 9613 8810 4594 5022 9858 7525 9165 0239 3056 2474 2025 2653

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.