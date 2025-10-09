 Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 09, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Lottery October 09, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 08, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises 'Government Jobs For All Households' Ahead Of...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises 'Government Jobs For All Households' Ahead Of...

Delhi Police Arrest 28 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants In Major Crackdown

Delhi Police Arrest 28 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants In Major Crackdown

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspires Young Athletes At Closing Ceremony Of 36th Vidya Bharati Eastern...

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspires Young Athletes At Closing Ceremony Of 36th Vidya Bharati Eastern...

‘Platforms Like This Strengthen India’s Fintech Resolve’: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2025...

‘Platforms Like This Strengthen India’s Fintech Resolve’: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2025...

Haryana News: Opposition Demands Impartial Probe Into IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide

Haryana News: Opposition Demands Impartial Probe Into IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide