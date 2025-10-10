 Navi Mumbai Congress Chief Alleges MSEDCL Staff Deliberately Cut Power During Protest
Navi Mumbai Congress Chief Alleges MSEDCL Staff Deliberately Cut Power During Protest

Navi Mumbai Congress Chief Alleges MSEDCL Staff Deliberately Cut Power During Protest

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Congress District President Poonam Patil has alleged that officials and employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) intentionally disrupted power supply during their ongoing protest against the proposed privatization of electricity distribution.

Patil claimed that the deliberate power outage caused widespread inconvenience to citizens and termed the act a criminal offense. She has demanded that strict action be taken against those responsible.

In a written complaint submitted to the CBD Belapur Police Station, Patil stated that holding the public hostage in the name of protest was unacceptable. She emphasized that disrupting electricity supply is a serious and cognizable offense, and urged the police to initiate immediate criminal proceedings against the accused officials and employees.

