Mumbai Police Files Case Against 21-Year-Old For Driving Recklessly On Bandra-Worli Sea Link - REPORT

Bandra-Worli Sea-link | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Worli police have filed a case against Aditya Jatin Arora, a 21-year-old youth living in Lodha Fiorenza, Goregaon East, for careless and dangerous driving on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The incident took place on 28 September at approximately 2:43 pm, when Arora, operating an Innova vehicle, was reportedly seen exceeding the speed limit and navigating dangerously near Pole No. 75, North Channel of the sea link

Authorities stated that his driving jeopardised not only his own life but also the safety of others on the busy road according to report by TOI. A legal case has been initiated under relevant laws, and additional investigation is ongoing.

Similar Incident

A collision occurred on the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Saturday at 11:20 am between a taxi and a Hyundai Verna, with both vehicles heading north to Bandra. The Hyundai struck the taxi from the rear, causing the taxi to flip over. There were no deaths, but the taxi driver, Amjar Hussain Khan, 49, sustained leg injuries, while a passenger, Devilal Sony, incurred a bruise on his toes. Both individuals received treatment at Bhabha Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

The Hyundai driver escaped the location, failing to halt even when recognized alongside family or friends. Observers recounted the accident, leading the Worli police to file a case against the motorist for purported reckless driving. They are examining surveillance video to find and determine his location.

The owner of the taxi, Mashaa Shaikh, lives in Tardeo, and authorities are continuing their investigation to locate the escaping driver. The event highlights worries regarding road safety and careless driving habits, while law enforcement takes necessary legal measures following the collision