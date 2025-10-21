Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO | Instagram: (@jaanta_raja_yuva_pratisthan)

History enthusiasts and heritage lovers have a reason to rejoice this week as Dombivli gears up to host a unique exhibition celebrating the legacy of the Maratha Empire’s iconic forts. The event, which runs from October 20 to 26, 2025, will take place at the Gavdevi Temple Ground in Devicha Pada, Dombivli (West), between 6 pm and 11 pm daily. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Organised by Jaanta Raja Yuva Pratisthan, the event will highlight the 12 UNESCO-recognised Maratha Military Landscapes of India, showcasing the strategic brilliance and architectural magnificence of the forts that once formed the backbone of the Maratha empire. Visitors will get a chance to explore detailed replicas, historical models, and interactive displays that narrate the story of Swarajya’s indomitable spirit.

The exhibition’s main attraction will be a special presentation on Sinhagad Fort, featuring Maharashtra’s first-ever electric illumination and sound system documentary show. Through synchronised light effects and narration, the show will bring to life tales of valour, leadership, and sacrifice associated with the legendary fort.

Organisers said the event aims to inspire pride in Maharashtra’s heritage while making history accessible to the younger generation. “These forts are more than stone walls; they are symbols of self-rule, courage, and unity,” a member of the organising committee shared.

Set against the evening sky, the illuminated models and immersive audio-visual experience promise to transport visitors back to the glorious era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. For Mumbaikars, it’s a rare opportunity to witness Maharashtra’s timeless history come alive, not through books, but through light, sound, and emotion.