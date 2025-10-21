 Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDiwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO

Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO

Dombivli will host an exhibition from October 20-26, 2025, celebrating the Maratha Empire's forts at Gavdevi Temple Ground, with free entry. Organized by Jaanta Raja Yuva Pratisthan, it features UNESCO-recognised military landscapes, replicas, models, and interactive displays.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO | Instagram: (@jaanta_raja_yuva_pratisthan)

History enthusiasts and heritage lovers have a reason to rejoice this week as Dombivli gears up to host a unique exhibition celebrating the legacy of the Maratha Empire’s iconic forts. The event, which runs from October 20 to 26, 2025, will take place at the Gavdevi Temple Ground in Devicha Pada, Dombivli (West), between 6 pm and 11 pm daily. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Organised by Jaanta Raja Yuva Pratisthan, the event will highlight the 12 UNESCO-recognised Maratha Military Landscapes of India, showcasing the strategic brilliance and architectural magnificence of the forts that once formed the backbone of the Maratha empire. Visitors will get a chance to explore detailed replicas, historical models, and interactive displays that narrate the story of Swarajya’s indomitable spirit.

The exhibition’s main attraction will be a special presentation on Sinhagad Fort, featuring Maharashtra’s first-ever electric illumination and sound system documentary show. Through synchronised light effects and narration, the show will bring to life tales of valour, leadership, and sacrifice associated with the legendary fort.

Organisers said the event aims to inspire pride in Maharashtra’s heritage while making history accessible to the younger generation. “These forts are more than stone walls; they are symbols of self-rule, courage, and unity,” a member of the organising committee shared.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Shares Fall After CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Named In Employee Suicide Case FIR
Ola Electric Shares Fall After CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Named In Employee Suicide Case FIR
Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz Khan: 'We've Been Going Steady...'
Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz Khan: 'We've Been Going Steady...'
VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District
VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District
Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins; Unusual Traffic Pattern Stuns Commuters; Netizens React
Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins; Unusual Traffic Pattern Stuns Commuters; Netizens React
Read Also
Thane: TMC Lacks Fund To Re-Install Statue Of Rajmata Jijau In Newly Inaugurated 'Oxygen Park'; BJP...
article-image

Set against the evening sky, the illuminated models and immersive audio-visual experience promise to transport visitors back to the glorious era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. For Mumbaikars, it’s a rare opportunity to witness Maharashtra’s timeless history come alive, not through books, but through light, sound, and emotion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins;...

Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins;...

Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO

Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO

Mumbai Weather Update: After Weeks Of Heat, Mumbai Likely To See Rain & Thunderstorms Over Next Five...

Mumbai Weather Update: After Weeks Of Heat, Mumbai Likely To See Rain & Thunderstorms Over Next Five...

Mumbai Weather: Why Do AQI Levels Rise After Rain, Here’s The Reason For Deteriorating Air...

Mumbai Weather: Why Do AQI Levels Rise After Rain, Here’s The Reason For Deteriorating Air...

Mumbai Police Rescues Abandoned Newborn Found Between Parked Vans In Goregaon | VIDEO

Mumbai Police Rescues Abandoned Newborn Found Between Parked Vans In Goregaon | VIDEO