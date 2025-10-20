'RaKSA' Initiative To Revolutionise Cancer Screening With Portable Devices Across Maharashtra

Pexels Image

With cancer cases rising rapidly across the country, the government is stepping up efforts to promote early diagnosis and timely treatment. A new initiative named RaKSA (Rapid Cancer Screening Access) has been launched to make cancer detection faster and more accessible. Under this program, a special kit of diagnostic devices has been developed for screening breast, cervical, and oral cancers.

From iBreastExam to wider cancer screening

At present, the iBreastExam device is being used in government medical colleges and hospitals for breast cancer screening. Encouraged by its success, preparations are now underway to expand the initiative to include cervical and oral cancer screening. Through this technology, a simple photo captured on a mobile phone can help detect cancer within minutes, making the process quick, painless, and efficient.

Over one lakh women screened across Maharashtra

Across 22 government medical colleges and hospitals in Maharashtra, over one lakh women have already undergone breast cancer screening using the iBreastExam device, which is both radiation-free and non-invasive. Following these promising results, hospitals are preparing to introduce ‘cervAIcal’ for cervical cancer and ‘OrCA’ for oral cancer screening. These new devices aim to make cancer detection possible even in rural and resource-limited areas, where access to healthcare remains a challenge.

Door-to-door screening with smartphone-based devices

Under the door-to-door screening campaign, community health workers will be equipped with portable diagnostic tools, enabling them to perform cervical and oral cancer tests within minutes using a smartphone. The captured images can be instantly shared with doctors for remote evaluation and medical advice.

Supporting the National Cancer Control Programme

Bhaumik Sanghvi, COO of UE LifeSciences, said that the RaKSA initiative supports the government’s National Cancer Control Programme by extending screening for breast, cervical, and oral cancers to Primary Health Centres (PHCs). He explained that both the ‘OrCA’ (oral cancer) and AI-enabled ‘cervAIcal’ (cervical cancer) devices work on real-time imaging technology and can be easily used in clinics or remote areas.

Rotary Club joins hands for Mumbai screenings

Sanghvi added that the devices have received a strong response across Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Following the success of breast cancer screening with the iBreastExam device, the Rotary Club has now set a target to screen one lakh women in Mumbai using the same technology.

Experts highlight the role of early detection

According to Dr. Tushar Palve, Superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital, “Breast screening through the iBreastExam device has become simple and efficient. Once the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) grants approval, handheld diagnostic tools ‘cervAIcal’ and ‘OrCA’ will also be introduced for cervical and oral cancer screening. These tools will enable early detection and ensure timely treatment.”

Empowering health workers for preventive care

The RaKSA initiative aims to empower community health workers to screen for three major cancers breast, cervical, and oral in a single visit. This step is expected to significantly improve early detection rates in areas where traditional screening methods are unavailable or unaffordable, ultimately saving lives through preventive care.