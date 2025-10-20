 Mumbai News: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Mahakali Nagar Chawl, Worli; No Injuries Reported
A minor fire broke out Sunday night in a Worli chawl at Mahakali Nagar, destroying household items but causing no injuries. The blaze, suspected to be due to an electrical short circuit, affected five rooms across two floors. Firefighters brought it under control in two hours, with residents safely evacuated.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Mahakali Nagar Chawl, Worli; No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in a chawl at Mahakali Nagar in Worli on Sunday night. The blaze was brought under control within two hours by the fire brigade. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, household articles were completely gutted in the fire.

The fire erupted around 8.45 pm in a chawl opposite Worli Depot, near Sacred Heart School in Worli. It was classified as a Level 1 fire, indicating a minor blaze. According to fire officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, household articles, wooden furniture, and a television. It affected an area of approximately 1,000 sq. ft., spreading across the ground floor of rooms no. 2 and 3 and the first floor of rooms no. 3, 4, and 5 of the ground plus one structure.

One Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, two Senior Station Officers, one Station Officer, five fire engines, four jumbo tankers, one Advanced Water Tanker, a Water Quick Response Vehicle, and a 108 ambulance were deployed to the site. Some residents had already evacuated their homes in panic as the fire broke out.

Firefighting operations continued for two hours and the blaze was fully extinguished by 10:45 pm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though the exact cause will be confirmed following an investigation, an official said.

