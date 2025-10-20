Maharashtra News: DyCM Eknath Shinde Slams Opposition For 'Double Standards' On Local Body Elections

Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde | @PTI_News

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday criticised the Opposition for adopting “double standards” on the issue of local body elections. He alleged that parties which had previously demanded that polls be held on priority are now seeking their postponement, citing alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list.

Ruling Alliance Confident of Victory

Shinde claimed that the Opposition parties were fearing an imminent defeat in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP—would sweep the polls.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Electoral Rolls

Leaders from the Opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and MNS, recently met the State Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer. They cited duplicate names and mismatches in the electoral rolls across assembly constituencies and urged authorities to rectify anomalies before rural and urban local body polls, which must be completed by January 31, 2026.

Shinde Accuses Opposition of Inconsistency

Speaking to reporters on Diwali, Shinde accused the Opposition of inconsistency.

“The Opposition itself was insisting on holding elections on priority, and now that they are being scheduled, the same Opposition wants them postponed,” he said.

He also criticised the Opposition for its changing attitude toward the Election Commission.

“The same Opposition that once abused and made baseless allegations against the EC is now running to it with complaints,” Shinde remarked.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Various Development Works In Magathane

Declining Support and Mahayuti’s Strength

The Deputy Chief Minister said such tactics reflected the Opposition’s anxiety over declining voter support.

“The Mahayuti, on the strength of its work and performance, had secured a thumping victory in the previous state elections and will repeat that success in the upcoming civic and local body polls. As long as citizens continue to support the Mahayuti, it will face no challenge,” he added.