‘Don’t You Recognise My Voice? This Much Daring’: Video Of IPS Officer’s Call With Ajit Pawar Over Illegal Excavation Goes Viral | Sourced

Solapur: A shocking incident has come forward in Maharashtra's Solapur District when an IPS Officer was taking action on the ongoing illegal excavation, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allegedly called and asked to stop the work. This incident happened in Kurdu Village of Madha Taluka in Solapur District, and a video of this incident is currently going viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police IPS Anjali Krishna went to the spot where it was reported that illegal excavation was taking place after receiving complaints from local residents. When IPS Krishna went to the spot, the people doing the illegal excavation started arguing with the police, and the police and those people had a scuffle. A man named Baba Jagtap reportedly threatened the police with his influence and called Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to the video, the call was taken by IPS Anjali Krishna, and she spoke to the man on the other end. The man claimed to be Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and ordered the action to be stopped soon.

"You Don’t Recognise Me? This Much Daring?"

When IPS Anjali Krishna answered the call, she asked who was speaking, to which the man on the call said, "I’m Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Don’t you recognise me? Give me your number, I’ll video call you." Pawar then reportedly said, "You don’t recognise my voice? You recognise my face, right? I’ll take action on you. You show this much daring." And Ajit Pawar then video-called her, according to the video surfacing online.

What’s Happening in Maharashtra?”: Netizens Slam State Government

After this video went online, netizens slammed the Maharashtra Government and DCM Ajit Pawar. People said that if even an IPS officer, who has worked tremendously hard to get where they are by passing the UPSC exam, one of the toughest in the world, can be threatened, then the democracy of India is declining.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar also expressed his opinion. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Ajit Pawar directly ordered an IPS officer over a phone call and video call to ‘stop the action.’ This is an abuse of power. DySP Anjali Krishna followed the law, but was she threatened by the Deputy Chief Minister? Why such intervention for a minor issue like murum (gravel)? What is really going on in Maharashtra? Is this why state leaders want officers of their choice in their areas, for this kind of work?"