 'Ajit Pawar Can Never Scold Any Officer': Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Defends Deputy CM Amid Viral Video Row Over IPS Officer Confrontation
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has come out in strong defence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a video showing him in a heated exchange with an IPS officer in Solapur went viral, sparking a political row.

The clip purportedly captures Pawar asking IPS officer Anjali Krishna to halt action against illegal soil excavation in Kurdu village. In the video, Pawar can be heard saying, “Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it. How dare you? I will take action against you. You will at least recognise my face, won’t you?”

The incident took place when Krishna was probing alleged illegal murrum (red soil) excavation linked to a road construction project. The exchange was reportedly triggered after NCP leader Baba Jagtap called Pawar and handed the phone to the officer.

Bawankule Defends Ajit Pawar

Reacting to the uproar, Bawankule attempted to defuse the controversy, arguing that the conversation was being misinterpreted. “When you place a phone call like that, the one on the other side does not know of the matter. It has happened with me too sometimes. When you do not know the situation at hand, the officer tells you that it is illegal but the other party says that it is legal. Such issues rise out of this controversy. I think Ajit Pawar can never scold any officer over something illegal and wrong,” the minister said.

Case Filed Into The Matter

Meanwhile, Kurduwadi police have registered a case against 10–15 NCP workers, including Jagtap, under multiple provisions. They face charges under sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), Section 9.15 of the Environment Protection Act, along with BNS Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), and 189(5). The offences relate to illegal mining and obstruction of government servants in the discharge of their duties.

