 Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Mumbai With 34 Human Bombs & 400Kg RDX Ahead Of Ganpati Visarjan 2025, Arrested In Noida
The threat, which came amid the backdrop of Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in the city, was taken very seriously given the potential to disrupt law and order. Acting swiftly, the Crime Branch used technical investigation and intelligence-based tracking to trace the accused. With assistance from Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Noida, the suspect — Ashwinikumar Sureshkumar Supra (50) — was arrested.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Mumbai: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 50-year-old man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, within 24 hours after he allegedly threatened to blow up the city using human bombs and 400 kg of RDX explosives.

According to officials, on September 4, 2025, at 2:57 pm, an unidentified person sent a WhatsApp message to the government-issued mobile number of the Mumbai Traffic Control Room in Worli. The message claimed that a massive terror attack would be carried out in Mumbai using human bombs and explosives.

