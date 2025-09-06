Chhagan Bhujbal Challenges Maharashtra Government Over Maratha Quota GRs, Warns Of Protests And Vows Court Battle

Chhagan Bhujbal (L) & Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal, known as a prominent face of the OBC cause, on Friday seemingly contrasted the claims made by CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde that he was taken into confidence before the issuance of two government resolutions (GR) on the Maratha quota issue. A leader from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Bhujbal said that he “cannot keep quiet if something wrong is happening” and that the decision was taken under pressure. Besides warning of massive protests, he has announced challenging the GR in the court.

Bhujbal Counters CM, Vows to Keep Fighting

“I left Balasaheb Thackeray on the Mandal Commission issue. I will keep fighting,” said a defiant Bhujbal, while talking to the regional news channels. On Thursday, Fadnavis and Shinde claimed that a discussion was held with the OBC leader before issuing the GRs. “The CM held discussions with me, Ajit Pawar and Bhujbal before issuing the GRs and now the issue is closed,” Shinde had said.

The GR is about the Hyderabad gazetteer, which speaks about the formation of village-level committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

However, Bhujbal said that the government has invited trouble by giving in to Manoj Jarange Patil's demand to implement the Hyderabad gazetteer to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas for availing quota. Pointing out that within two GRs were issued in an hour, he continued his tirade despite the CM's stance that the GR was about the procedure to be followed and not about granting the Kunbi status to the Marathas.

The OBCs have no objection to caste certificates for those having Kunbi records in the gazetteer after they furnish their documents, asserted Bhujbal. He further claimed, “However, as per the new GR, a fresh inquiry will be conducted into applications from Marathas and they will be granted caste certificates. The GR was changed, removing the word eligible.”

Bhujbal’s Rebellion Raises Eyebrows in Cabinet

Bhujbal's posturing has become a talking point in the political circle as no minister can openly criticise a decision taken by his own government. A principle of collective responsibility is the very essence of the cabinet, which is known as the government, said a senior bureaucrat. It seems that he (Bhujbal) has been asked by bosses-that-be to lead the front against the Maratha reservation, he added.

The minister can be asked to quit the cabinet if he is not happy with the government's decision-making. However, in the current scenario, neither the ruling dispensation nor the opposition appears to be perturbed as any voice against Bhujbal can be viewed as against the OBCs, which is a huge vote bank, political sources said.