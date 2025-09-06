 Maharashtra: Committee Headed By Dr Narendra Jadhav, Formed After Protests Against Compulsory Hindi, Expanded To Study NEP 2020 And Language Formula
Expanded committee to review mandatory Hindi teaching in Maha schools under NEP 2020.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
The Dr. Narendra Jadhav committee, appointed to address the implementation of the three-language formula that mandates teaching Hindi from 1st to 5th standard, has been expanded with seven new members. | Representation Pic

Mumbai: The Dr. Narendra Jadhav committee, appointed to address the implementation of the three-language formula that mandates teaching Hindi from 1st to 5th standard, has been expanded with seven new members.

Committee on Hindi GR Led by Dr. Jadhav

Appointed on June 30 following widespread protests over the government resolution (GR) to make Hindi teaching compulsory from the current academic year, Dr. Jadhav was initially the sole member. While staying the GRs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of the committee under Dr. Jadhav, an academician and former member of India’s Planning Commission.

The committee now includes Dr. Sadanand More, former chief of the state language advisory body; Dr. Waman Kendre, ex-director of the National School of Drama, Delhi; Dr. Aparna Morris, an academician from Pune; Sonali Kulkarni-Joshi, head of language science at Deccan College, Pune; Dr. Madhushri Saoji from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; and Dr. Bhushan Shukla, a child psychologist from Pune. Sanjay Yadav, Director of the State Project on Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, will serve as the member secretary.

The committee will examine the National Education Policy 2020 to implement the three-language policy in state schools. The formation of this expanded committee signals that the Mahayuti government, led by the BJP, remains committed to enforcing the policy mandating Hindi from 1st to 5th standard. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within three months.

Chhagan Bhujbal Challenges Maharashtra Government Over Maratha Quota GRs, Warns Of Protests And Vows...
Govt Withdraws Hindi GR After Protests

The state’s decision to introduce Hindi was withdrawn after widespread protests, particularly from Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The issue united Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, garnering significant public support. On June 30, on the eve of the Monsoon Session, CM Fadnavis and the state cabinet withdrew the GRs issued in April and June.

The CM also alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had accepted a report on the recommendations of the Raghunath Mashelkar Committee to implement the three-language formula.

