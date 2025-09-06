Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan; Check Restrictions Here

Mumbai: As Ganeshotsav enters its final phase, Mumbai is preparing for the grand Anant Chaturdashi processions on Saturday, September 6. With lakhs of devotees expected to take part in the Ganesh Visarjan, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday, September 5, issued a detailed traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow of vehicles and avoid gridlock across the city.

In a statement, the police noted that Ganesh Visarjan is one of the most celebrated events in Maharashtra, drawing massive crowds to immersion spots across Mumbai. “The immersion processions attract devotees and onlookers in large numbers, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” the advisory said. To manage the situation, diversions and restrictions have been put in place across South Mumbai, central areas, and the eastern suburbs.

In view of Anant Chaturdashi & Ganpati Visarjan following traffic arrangements will be in place in Central Mumbai.



Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly.#MTPTrafficUpdateshttps://t.co/gnNcQDYW0d — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 5, 2025

Details On Road Closures

Among the key restrictions, no vehicles will be permitted on the stretch between Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk (Prarthana Samaj Junction) and Vinoli Junction. Instead, motorists will be diverted through Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Bata Junction, Balaram Road, Navjeevan Junction, Tardeo Circle, and Nana Chowk. Similarly, traffic from Navjeevan Junction to M Powell Junction will be barred, with alternate routes provided via Patthe Bapurao Road, Javji Dadaji Marg, Opera House Junction, and Maharshi Karve Road.

To ease pressure between the northern and southern parts of the city, vehicles have been advised to use the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road during the visarjan period. Restrictions will also be enforced between Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk (Badhwar Park Junction) and Indu Clinic Junction, as well as from Zhulelal Mandir Junction to Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk. In Colaba, movement will be curtailed on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg.

In Chembur, vehicles are prohibited on Hemu Kalani Marg between Umarshi Bappa Junction and Basant Park Junction, and on Gidwani Marg between Golf Club and Chembur Naka. Heavy vehicles will also not be allowed on R.C. Marg from Maravali Church to Chembur Naka in both directions. Parking restrictions are in force on Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Pandey Road, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road to reduce roadside congestion.

If required, northbound traffic on Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road will be diverted from Islam Gymkhana to the coastal road. On Anant Chaturdashi itself, all vehicular movement will be banned on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road from Gol Deool to Prarthana Samaj Junction.

The police have urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and use public transport wherever possible to avoid delays.