Mumbai’s Lakes 97% Full As City Wakes Up To Heavy Rains On Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganeshotsav. The showers not only added to the festive atmosphere but also boosted water levels in the reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city. According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collective stock in all seven lakes stood at 14,05,437 million litres, or 97.10 percent of their total capacity, as of September 6.

The civic body supplies water to Mumbai every day from the Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes. With steady rains over the past week, most of these lakes are now nearing their maximum storage capacity.

Details On Lake Levels

Lake-wise data shows Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi at 100 percent capacity, while Tansa holds 98.85 percent of its stock. Upper Vaitarna is at 98.09 percent, Middle Vaitarna at 96.89 percent, and Bhatsa, the largest supplier, at 95.83 percent. Officials said the healthy storage guarantees that the city has adequate water security until the next monsoon season.

The distribution network of these lakes is also critical to Mumbai’s functioning. Lower Vaitarna (Modak Sagar), Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Tansa together cater to the western suburbs, stretching from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra, and also supply parts of South Mumbai from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

On the other hand, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi form the Bhatsa system, which supplies the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further into Mazgaon after treatment at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant.

Yellow Alert Issued For City

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, warning of heavy spells of rain in isolated areas. The alert coincides with the massive visarjan processions scheduled across the city, where lakhs of devotees will bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Civic officials have appealed to citizens to remain cautious during the festivities, especially near immersion points along the coastline, as rains combined with high tides may cause disruptions.