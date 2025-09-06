Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Ganpati Visarjan Amid Moderate To Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy rains on Saturday as the city geared up for Ganpati Visarjan, the grand finale of the 11-day Ganeshotsav. With lakhs of devotees expected to join immersion processions across Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts, cautioning citizens to remain vigilant during the day-long celebrations.

Yellow Alert For Mumbai With Heavy Rain Warning

In Mumbai, a yellow alert has been sounded. Light to moderate rain showers lashed many areas since morning, while heavy spells are expected in some pockets through the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 25 degrees. Despite the rains, the city will continue to experience humid and sultry conditions, while moderate winds are forecast along the coast.

Thane and Navi Mumbai also remain under a yellow alert. Officials have warned that sudden bursts of heavy rain may impact traffic and prolong immersion timings. Commuters and devotees have been advised to plan their travel carefully, as afternoon and late-evening showers are expected to intensify. Maximum and minimum temperatures are projected at 29 and 24 degrees respectively.

Palghar Under Orange Alert

In Palghar, which has already been battered by heavy rainfall through the past week, the IMD has issued an orange alert. The district may witness very heavy showers in isolated areas, raising the risk of waterlogging and transport disruptions, particularly in rural belts. The weather office has predicted maximum and minimum temperatures at 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, with moderate to strong winds likely to persist.

Konkan Under Yellow Alert

Further down the Konkan coast, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have all been placed under yellow alerts. Raigad may see moderate to heavy showers, while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are expected to receive uneven rainfall, intense in some places, lighter in others. Temperatures will range between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius, while humidity could rise as high as 89 per cent. Wind speeds are forecast to reach around 30 kmph, with the sea turning choppy and high waves anticipated along the shoreline.