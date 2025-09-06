 Who Is Ashwini Kumar? Bihar-Based Astrologer Arrested In Noida For Threatening To Blow Up Mumbai – Here's Why He Sent The Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWho Is Ashwini Kumar? Bihar-Based Astrologer Arrested In Noida For Threatening To Blow Up Mumbai – Here's Why He Sent The Threat

Who Is Ashwini Kumar? Bihar-Based Astrologer Arrested In Noida For Threatening To Blow Up Mumbai – Here's Why He Sent The Threat

A 51-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for threatening to blow up Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Visarjan, which falls on 6 September. The threat was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s official WhatsApp number on Thursday.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Ashwini Kumar | X/@nabilajamal_

Mumbai: Within 24 hours of receiving a threat to blow up Mumbai using human bombs and 400 kg of RDX explosives on Anant Chaturdashi (6 September), city police arrested the accused, a 51-year-old man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A 51-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for threatening to blow up Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Visarjan, which falls on 6 September. The threat was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s official WhatsApp number on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Ashwini Kumar, an astrologer and vastu consultant from Patna, Bihar. He lives in Noida’s Sector 79.

Kumar also claimed to be a member of a Pakistan-based jihadi group and also alleged that 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Vows To Fill Teacher Vacancies Promptly
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Vows To Fill Teacher Vacancies Promptly
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Dilao Main Aapko Gussa...': Salman Khan Gets Angry At Farhana Bhatt For Her Comments On Housemates
Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate
Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate
Banks Expect Increased Credit Demand Across Retail, MSME, & Agricultural Segments After GST Reforms
Banks Expect Increased Credit Demand Across Retail, MSME, & Agricultural Segments After GST Reforms

Who Is Ashwini Kumar?

Ashwini Kumar is an astrologer and Vastu consultant by profession, and a postgraduate by qualification. He hails from Patliputra, Patna. His father, Suresh Kumar, is a retired official from the education department, while his mother, Prabhawati, is a homemaker. The family has been living together in Noida’s Sector 79 for the past five years. Kumar also has an estranged wife, Archana.

Why Ashwini Kumar Sent The Threat?

According to Hindustan Times, In 2023, Kumar was jailed for three months after a complaint was filed against him by his friend Firoz at the Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Patna over a financial dispute. According to police, Kumar allegedly sent the recent threat message using Firoz’s name in an attempt to implicate him in a terror case.

Kumar has been booked under sections 196(1)(a)(b), 351(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Read Also
Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Mumbai With 34 Human Bombs & 400Kg RDX Ahead Of Ganpati Visarjan 2025,...
article-image

Items Recovered By Police

Police has recovered seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, six memory card holders, an external SIM slot, two digital cards and other electronic items.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate

Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Withdraws Tweet Against IPS Officer Anjana Krishna, Apologises

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Withdraws Tweet Against IPS Officer Anjana Krishna, Apologises

Who Is Ashwini Kumar? Bihar-Based Astrologer Arrested In Noida For Threatening To Blow Up Mumbai –...

Who Is Ashwini Kumar? Bihar-Based Astrologer Arrested In Noida For Threatening To Blow Up Mumbai –...

Mumbai’s Lakes 97% Full As City Wakes Up To Heavy Rains On Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai’s Lakes 97% Full As City Wakes Up To Heavy Rains On Anant Chaturdashi

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Grand Procession For Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha Begins After Final...

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Grand Procession For Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha Begins After Final...