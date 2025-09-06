Who Is Ashwini Kumar? Bihar-Based Astrologer Arrested In Noida For Threatening To Blow Up Mumbai – Here's Why He Sent The Threat

Ashwini Kumar | X/@nabilajamal_

Mumbai: Within 24 hours of receiving a threat to blow up Mumbai using human bombs and 400 kg of RDX explosives on Anant Chaturdashi (6 September), city police arrested the accused, a 51-year-old man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A 51-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for threatening to blow up Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Visarjan, which falls on 6 September. The threat was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s official WhatsApp number on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Ashwini Kumar, an astrologer and vastu consultant from Patna, Bihar. He lives in Noida’s Sector 79.

Kumar also claimed to be a member of a Pakistan-based jihadi group and also alleged that 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai.

Who Is Ashwini Kumar?

Ashwini Kumar is an astrologer and Vastu consultant by profession, and a postgraduate by qualification. He hails from Patliputra, Patna. His father, Suresh Kumar, is a retired official from the education department, while his mother, Prabhawati, is a homemaker. The family has been living together in Noida’s Sector 79 for the past five years. Kumar also has an estranged wife, Archana.

Why Ashwini Kumar Sent The Threat?

According to Hindustan Times, In 2023, Kumar was jailed for three months after a complaint was filed against him by his friend Firoz at the Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Patna over a financial dispute. According to police, Kumar allegedly sent the recent threat message using Firoz’s name in an attempt to implicate him in a terror case.

Kumar has been booked under sections 196(1)(a)(b), 351(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Items Recovered By Police

Police has recovered seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, six memory card holders, an external SIM slot, two digital cards and other electronic items.