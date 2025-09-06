 Mumbai: Amboli Police Register FIR Against 15, Including Actor Nikita Ghag, For Forcibly Entering Director’s Office And Extorting ₹10 Lakh
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register FIR Against 15, Including Actor Nikita Ghag, For Forcibly Entering Director's Office And Extorting ₹10 Lakh

According to the FIR, Meena, a Veera Desai Road resident who produces Hindi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri albums, was introduced to Ghag months earlier. She visited his Andheri West office, seeking a role in his projects.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
The Amboli police have registered a case against 15 people, including actor Nikita Ghag and Vivek Jagtap, for allegedly extorting Rs10 lakh from film director Krushnkumar Meena, 48, on August 14, 2025. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Amboli police have registered a case against 15 people, including actor Nikita Ghag and Vivek Jagtap, for allegedly extorting Rs10 lakh from film director Krushnkumar Meena, 48, on August 14, 2025. The case was filed on September 5 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Actor Approached Director for Film Role

According to the FIR, Meena, a Veera Desai Road resident who produces Hindi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri albums, was introduced to Ghag months earlier. She visited his Andheri West office, seeking a role in his projects.

Ghag later claimed to have an investor and insisted on a meeting, which Meena declined, being busy with a shoot outside Mumbai.

On August 14, around 5.30pm, while Meena was with colleagues, Ghag and 56 associates forcibly entered his office, abused his friends, and forced them to leave. Ghag allegedly threatened to defame Meena by accusing him of misbehaviour to the media.

Director Held at Gunpoint for Three Hours

Jagtap, claiming to be a gangster, and others verbally abused Meena in Hindi and Marathi, demanding Rs25 lakh. When questioned, they assaulted him, displayed a knife and pistol, and held him for three hours.

Fearing for his safety, Meena opened his banking app, revealing a Rs12 lakh balance. The group forced him to transfer Rs10 lakh to Ghag’s account.

Traumatized, Meena later approached the police, leading to charges under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 189(2) (unlawfully taking coinage instruments from a mint), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Arms Act.

