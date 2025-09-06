 Mumbai: 5 Booked For Assaulting & Abusing Police During Drunk-Driving Check In Kandivali
On September 2 in Kandivali East, a police team on duty was allegedly abused and pushed by relatives of a drunk-driving accused while action was being taken against him. The incident also involved attempts to obstruct government work.

Megha Kuchik Updated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police registered a case against five individuals for allegedly physically assaulting and verbally abusing police personnel, as well as obstructing government work.

About The Case

A case has been registered against five people, including three women. The Samta Nagar police arrested two accused, identified as Ajay Ramesh Bamane and Ganesh Bamane, who were later released on notice. The three women—Vidya Sonawane, Vijaya Bhat, and Varsha Bamane—have been named as co-accused and declared wanted in the case.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 2, at around 12:45 p.m. near the Akurli Road Subway, Big Bazaar, Kandivali. Local police had increased patrolling and blockades during Ganeshotsav to prevent any untoward incidents. That afternoon, a team from Samta Nagar Police Station, along with traffic police, was on blockade duty in the Big Bazaar area when Police Constable Surwale noticed that Ajay Bamane was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was stopped, and action was initiated against him. At this point, his relatives—Vidya Sonawane, Vijaya Bhat, Varsha Bamane, and Ganesh Bamane—intervened and began arguing with the police. They allegedly gathered unlawfully, abused the police, and attempted to assault them to stop the action against Ajay. They reportedly tried to attack Police Constable Siddharth Kini, Sub-Inspector Garad, and Woman Constable Tandale, even scratching PSI Garad with their nails while obstructing her from performing her duty. The situation created a tense atmosphere in the area.

On receiving information, additional police personnel from Samta Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot. Ajay Bamane and Ganesh Bamane, who were found arguing with and assaulting police officers, were detained for questioning. A case was registered against all five accused under sections related to obstructing government work, abuse, pushing, and assaulting police officers.

