Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Mumbai Police Issues Safety Guidelines For Ganpati Visarjan At Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai: Mumbai is gearing up for the grand Anant Chaturdashi celebrations on Saturday, September 6, with lakhs of devotees expected to participate in Ganpati visarjan processions and immersions across the city. The final day of Ganeshotsav draws massive crowds and Girgaon Chowpatty remains one of the most prominent immersion sites. Hence, Mumbai Police has released a detailed set of guidelines to ensure safety, smooth traffic movement and disciplined conduct during the event.

In a post shared on X, the police urged citizens to follow instructions of on-duty officers and support staff. “For any assistance, please approach the police personnel present at the venue, contact the Police Control Room at Chowpatty, or call our helplines 100 / 112 / 103,” the statement read. A short video attached to the post outlined the do’s and don’ts for devotees and mandals bringing idols for immersion.

Separate Parking Slots For Heavy & Light Vehicles

According to the advisory, only vehicles carrying Ganpati idols will be permitted entry through the main gate of Chowpatty. Once inside, heavy vehicles will be directed to the right, while light vehicles will be routed to the left. Dedicated parking areas have been created, with sections B1, B2 and B3 reserved for heavy vehicles, and A1, A2 and A3 for lighter ones. Organisers have been instructed to remove vehicles from parking immediately after visarjan to avoid congestion.

To manage the flow of traffic, three exit gates have been designated for vehicles post-immersion. Separate slots have been created for trolleys, trucks and tempos, ensuring idols are brought in an organised manner. Smaller idols will be immersed in artificial ponds created at Chowpatty itself, a measure aimed at reducing pressure on the sea and speeding up the immersion process.

Public safety remains a central concern. Police have asked devotees to safeguard valuables and remain alert to pickpocketing in the crowd. Public toilets have been installed across the premises, while medical assistance will be available on-site. CCTV surveillance has been activated across Chowpatty and a police control room has been set up to assist with lost children, misplaced mobile phones or emergencies.

In addition, firecrackers, dhols and loud music have been banned on the Chowpatty premises. Swimming is prohibited except for immersion purposes and citizens have been advised to use footpaths for movement. For reference, the closest railway stations are Charni Road, Grant Road and Mumbai Central, while Saifee and Reliance hospitals are the nearest emergency centres.