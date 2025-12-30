 Milind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves At 60
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMilind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves At 60

Milind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves At 60

Milind Soman once again proved that age is just a number as he worked out outdoors in freezing –2°C weather. The fitness icon shared clips of himself doing pull-ups and other strength moves, inspiring fans with his discipline and stamina. At 60, Milind continues to advocate consistency, mindful living, and staying active regardless of conditions.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image

Some people wait for perfect weather to work out and then there's Milind Soman. At 60, while most of us would happily stay wrapped in blankets, the supermodel-turned-fitness icon is out in the cold proving that discipline doesn't come with an age limit. And yes, this time, he’s training in –2°C.

Milind, who often uses Instagram as his fitness diary, shared yet another inspiring glimpse into his routine. His latest video captures him working out in Vienna, reminding everyone that real fitness is built on consistency, not comfort.

Check out the post below:

Working out when the world is freezing

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Off-Leash Pit Bull Charges At Pedestrians In US Near Florida Beach, Leaves 3 Hospitalised
VIDEO: Off-Leash Pit Bull Charges At Pedestrians In US Near Florida Beach, Leaves 3 Hospitalised
Scary Scenes! Nikola Jokic Suffers Horrific Knee Injury During Denver Nuggets' Loss To Miami Heat; VIDEO
Scary Scenes! Nikola Jokic Suffers Horrific Knee Injury During Denver Nuggets' Loss To Miami Heat; VIDEO
SBI Mutual Fund Unloads 2.43% Stake In Nazara Technologies, Stock Surges Over 6%
SBI Mutual Fund Unloads 2.43% Stake In Nazara Technologies, Stock Surges Over 6%
Milind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves At 60
Milind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves At 60

In his December 29 post, Milind is seen outdoors, surrounded by winter chill and crisp sunlight, casually knocking out pull-ups like it's no big deal. As if the frosty workout wasn't impressive enough, he followed it up with clips of him running through the park. Dressed in a blue jacket, short tights and sunglasses, the actor keeps things simple and comfortable.

Read Also
'16 Hours Fast & No Gym': Milind Soman's Secret To Staying Fit At 59 (EXCLUSIVE)
article-image

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "In the park! Weather is amazing, -2°C, and such beautiful parks to run in Vienna. Happy holidays, everyone! My last long run starts tomorrow, covering around 120km from Vienna to Györ. Fun! Fun! Fun!"

What keeps him going at 60?

Ask Milind what keeps him going, and his answer is simple but powerful.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, he stated, “I don't have a routine. I never go to the gym." The mantra to Milind's longevity in fitness is "consistency, regularity. And testing yourself." He said, "Because you have to know how fit you want to be and then you have to maintain that level of fitness." 

He added that as we age, weaknesses show up more clearly, and ignoring them isn't an option. "You have to identify those weaknesses and keep working on them… mentally, emotionally, and physically," he stated.

Read Also
Rakul Preet Singh Swears By Desi Skincare Remedies; Jackky Bhagnani's 'Reason To Glow' Is His Wife |...
article-image
Read Also
Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret: 'No Fad Diets, 14-Hours Fasting' | EXCLUSIVE
article-image

And what about his diet? No fuss, no formulas

Unlike most fitness routines filled with strict plans and complicated rules, Milind keeps his plate pretty relaxed. "Nothing. There's no routine. It could be anything," he said, laughing off the idea of rigid meal charts.

He usually starts his mornings with fresh fruits and prefers simple, local, home-cooked meals such as khichdi, dal-chawal, roti-sabzi, and occasional eggs or meat. The emphasis is on freshness, not restriction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Milind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves...

Milind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves...

'Bhaunchi Bhel': Salman Khan Makes Bhelpuri For Guests Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh At His 60th...

'Bhaunchi Bhel': Salman Khan Makes Bhelpuri For Guests Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh At His 60th...

Mumbai’s Late-Night 'Double Craving': Snacks & Condoms Most Paired Orders On Zepto, Reveals...

Mumbai’s Late-Night 'Double Craving': Snacks & Condoms Most Paired Orders On Zepto, Reveals...

Victoria Beckham Trolled Over Tiny Hips In An Outfit: Critics Ask, 'Where Are The Curves?'

Victoria Beckham Trolled Over Tiny Hips In An Outfit: Critics Ask, 'Where Are The Curves?'

'To All The Single Ladies, There's Still Hope': Indian Singer Shweta Shetty's 81-Yr-Old Cousin...

'To All The Single Ladies, There's Still Hope': Indian Singer Shweta Shetty's 81-Yr-Old Cousin...