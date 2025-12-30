Milind Soman Impresses Fans By Exercises In Freezing -2°C Weather, Shows Off Pull-Ups & Other Moves At 60

Some people wait for perfect weather to work out and then there's Milind Soman. At 60, while most of us would happily stay wrapped in blankets, the supermodel-turned-fitness icon is out in the cold proving that discipline doesn't come with an age limit. And yes, this time, he’s training in –2°C.

Milind, who often uses Instagram as his fitness diary, shared yet another inspiring glimpse into his routine. His latest video captures him working out in Vienna, reminding everyone that real fitness is built on consistency, not comfort.

Check out the post below:

Working out when the world is freezing

In his December 29 post, Milind is seen outdoors, surrounded by winter chill and crisp sunlight, casually knocking out pull-ups like it's no big deal. As if the frosty workout wasn't impressive enough, he followed it up with clips of him running through the park. Dressed in a blue jacket, short tights and sunglasses, the actor keeps things simple and comfortable.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "In the park! Weather is amazing, -2°C, and such beautiful parks to run in Vienna. Happy holidays, everyone! My last long run starts tomorrow, covering around 120km from Vienna to Györ. Fun! Fun! Fun!"

What keeps him going at 60?

Ask Milind what keeps him going, and his answer is simple but powerful.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, he stated, “I don't have a routine. I never go to the gym." The mantra to Milind's longevity in fitness is "consistency, regularity. And testing yourself." He said, "Because you have to know how fit you want to be and then you have to maintain that level of fitness."

He added that as we age, weaknesses show up more clearly, and ignoring them isn't an option. "You have to identify those weaknesses and keep working on them… mentally, emotionally, and physically," he stated.

And what about his diet? No fuss, no formulas

Unlike most fitness routines filled with strict plans and complicated rules, Milind keeps his plate pretty relaxed. "Nothing. There's no routine. It could be anything," he said, laughing off the idea of rigid meal charts.

He usually starts his mornings with fresh fruits and prefers simple, local, home-cooked meals such as khichdi, dal-chawal, roti-sabzi, and occasional eggs or meat. The emphasis is on freshness, not restriction.