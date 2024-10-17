 Diwali Date 2024: Should Be Celebrated On October 31, Other Dates Will Be Against Religious Texts; Say Astrologer's Body From Jaipur; Know Muhurat Timings
With confusion surrounding when to celebrate Diwali this year, an astrologer body from Jaipur, has said that Diwali should be celebrated on October 31

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Canva

With confusion surrounding when to celebrate Diwali this year, an astrologer body from Jaipur, has said that Diwali should be celebrated on October 31. Any other religious rituals performed on other days will be against the scriptural texts. A formal notice form of information is being circulated on the internet.

It reads, "In all of India, the major festival of Diwali will be celebrated this year on Thursday, 31st October 2024, as per the authoritative decision. Apart from this date, no other day will be considered the official celebration of Diwali.

We wish to inform everyone that this is a unanimous decision, and there is no possibility of a different time for the lighting of lamps or any variation in this decision across the country. Therefore, all citizens are hereby notified that Diwali will be celebrated only on 31st October 2024, Thursday, and no one should consider any other day for the celebration of Diwali. This is the only government-approved date for the Diwali festival.”

This came as a approved text in the national language that was signed by Prof. Rampal Shastri – Former Head of Jyotish Department, Rajasthan Maharaja Sanskrit University, Jaipur, Dr. Kamaksh Upadhyay – National President, All India Brahmin Society, Kashi and, Prof. Mohanlal Sharma – State President, Rajasthan, All India Brahmin Society".

Diwali 2024 dates

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most important festivals celebrated across India. Symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, Diwali holds a deep spiritual significance in Indian culture. It marks the return of Lord Ram to his kingdom Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravan, and the day when homes and hearts are illuminated with the glow of earthen lamps (diyas), fireworks, and joyful celebrations. Here are the dates it is going to be celebrated from and to.

Canva

Day 1: Dhanteras- October 29th (Tuesday)

Day 2: Kali Chaudas- October 30th (Wednesday)

Day 3: Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali)- October 31st, 2024 (Thursday)

Day 4: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)- November 1st, 2024 (Friday)

Day 5: Govardhan Puja, Annakut-November 2nd, 2024 (Saturday)

Day 6: Bhai Dooj, yama Dwitiya November 3rd, 2024 (Sunday)

Diwali 2024 Muhurat, 30st October or November 1?

05:36 PM to 08:11 PM: Pradosh Kaal

06:20 PM to 08:15 PM: Vrishabha Kaal

03:52 PM on October 31, 2024: Amavasya Tithi Begins

5:30 PM on November 1, 2024: Amavasya Tithi ends.

The Hindu calendar states that the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month is when the festival of Diwali is observed annually. This year, the Kartik month's Amavasya Tithi will begin on October 31 at 3:52 p.m. and conclude on November 1 at 5:30 p.m. In this case, the chief priest of the Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, is discussing celebrating Diwali on November 1st, whereas the academics of Kashi are stating that the date of Diwali is October 31st, based on Amavasya Tithi.

