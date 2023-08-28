Yaariyan 2 Makers REACT To Sikh Body SGPC's Claims For 'Objectionable' Kirpan Scenes: 'It Is A Khukri..'

Yaariyan 2 REACT To Sikh Body SGPC's Claims For 'Objectionable' Kirpan Scenes: 'It Is A Khukri..' |

Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Yaariyan 2, which is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

The makers recently released the first song titled Saure Ghar; however, it did not do well with the Sikh organisation Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as they raised an objection stating that in a few scenes, the Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan is worn by the actor in an 'objectionable manner.'

Now, reacting to these claims, the makers of Yaariyan 2 issued an official statement and said that the actor in the song is wearing a Khukri and not Kirpan. "We would like to address the concerns regarding the visuals in the song- Saure Ghar, from out recent film Yaariyan 2. We would like to clarify that the actor in the song is wearing a Khukri and not a Kirpan. In fact, the dialogues in the film make it explicitly clear it is a Khukri. We regret any misunderstanding that may have arisen due to the similarity in appearance. Our intention has never been to offend or disrespect any religious beliefs."

Further, the statement read, "We want to emphasise our deep respect for religious sentiments. We understand the significance of all religions and are committed to ensuring that our work does not inadvertently cause any offense. Please be rest assured that we hold the highest regard for all faiths. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to strike for sensitivity and respect in our future projects."

Yaariyan 2 will also feature Warina Hussain and Priya Prakash Varrier.

