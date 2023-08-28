Yaariyan 2: Sikh Body SGPC Slams Makers For 'Objectionable' Kirpan Scenes, Threatens Legal Action

The makers of Divya Khosla Kumar and Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri's Yaariyan 2 are busy with the promotions of the upcoming film. On Sunday, the first song from the film, Saure Ghar, was officially shared by the makers. While fans have claimed that it will be the biggest wedding song of the year, it has not gone down well with the Sikh organisation Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), the Sikh body slammed the makers of Yaariyan 2 for some visuals in the song. SGPC shared screenshots several scenes in which they claimed that the Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan is worn by the actor in an 'objectionable manner'.

The post read, "We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in 'Saure Ghar' song of 'Yaariyan 2' film directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted. This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India."

It further read, "This video song is public at the official @YouTube channel of @TSeries, which must take it down with immediate effect. If any other platform is used to publish this video song with the said objectionable scenes must also take it down. We are immediately raising this objection through all channels to the Government and digital platforms."

SGPC also requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ask the makers to take down the video and also threatened legal action.

"We request @MIB_India and @GoI_MeitY to ensure that this objectionable video or any of such unacceptable scenes of the said film are not cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification. If the videos are not taken down from public view, we shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community," they added.

However, the makers have not reacted to their post yet.

Divya, who made her directorial debut with the franchise’s prequel, will be seen essaying the lead role in the sequel. Yaariyan revolved around the story of five close college friends, experiencing different relationships and learning new values.

Yaariyan 2 is slated to release in theatres on October 20. The film also features Anaswara Rajan, Priya P Varrier and Warina Hussain. Reportedly, it has been adapted from Malayalam blockbuster Bangalore Days.